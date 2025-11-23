More than 350 families receive Thanksgiving meal boxes

INDIANAPOLIS — Families lined up around the parking lot at Living Water Fellowship Church, some arriving as early as 10 a.m., hoping to secure a Thanksgiving meal kit before supplies ran out on Saturday.

Living Water Outreach Ministries originally planned to distribute 300 Blessings in a Box Thanksgiving meal boxes this year. By the time the event ended, volunteers had served more than 350 families, a turnout that reflects the growing struggle many households face as food costs rise and resources shrink.

Sharon Long, a longtime volunteer, said the church increased its usual distribution because the need is climbing.

“Usually we do 200, but we increased it to 300 because of the need,” she said.

Each box included fresh vegetables, canned goods, boxed sides and a $25 gift card to help families purchase a turkey or other fresh ingredients.

Co-pastor Steve Outlaw said the ministry provides food boxes throughout the year to those in need.

“This is something that we typically do twice a month as part of our outreach, that we give away boxes of food to the communities,” he said.

Outlaw added that the ministry partners with schools in the area where staff report children coming to class hungry. He said the goal is to help bridge that gap for families struggling to meet basic needs.

For some, the giveaway came just in time. Tafadzwa Vazhure arrived right after work and received the very last meal.

“I got the last one,” he said. “I was able to make it on time, and it's a blessing.”

Living Water Outreach Ministries serves more than 200 families each month through its Purpose Pantry and continues to expand its outreach during the holiday season. Volunteers say they will keep showing up as long as their neighbors need help.