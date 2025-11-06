Pacers Foundation, Herbert Simon Family Foundation donate $250k to Central Indiana Food Relief Fund

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers Foundation and Herbert Simon Family Foundation announced a $250,000 donation to the newly created Central Indiana Food Relief Fund as thousands of Indiana families face challenges accessing food assistance during the government shutdown.

The fund provides emergency support to Gleaners Food Bank, Midwest Food Bank and Second Helpings, with donations managed by United Way of Central Indiana to supply food to hundreds of pantries across the region.

"These are our neighbors. This is our community. No one should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from. We are blessed and excited to jump in and offer as much help as we can," said Rachel Simon, Pacers Foundation Chair and Herbert Simon Family Foundation President.

Simon emphasized the urgency of addressing food insecurity in the community.

"We are all one, right? This is one community; these are our neighbors. When you have the ability to step up, there is really no question. We are talking about basic human rights, we are talking about food. So to us it's a no-brainer. It's something we are blessed and excited to be able to help with," Simon said.

The donation aligns with the Pacers Foundation's priority initiative "Drive & Dish," which targets food insecurity statewide by making healthy food more accessible to families.

According to Pacers Foundation, Drive & Dish provides families in Indianapolis with free, customizable groceries through the Gleaners2Go app and website, which are available for weekly pick-up at Indy Parks sites, serving more than 4,000 households last year.

"I think a lot about how we are in the United States of America. I don't think people really understand how many children, young people, old people go to bed hungry. There is no excuse for it, no reason for that to happen in this country in this state. Once you do see numbers and faces, there's no reason we wouldn't do whatever we can to make sure these people have a guaranteed meal in front of them," Simon said.