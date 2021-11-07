Free lead screening kits available at Indianapolis Public Library branches

INDIANAPOLIS — Free lead screening kits that can be used to screen water, paint, soil and dust are now available at 13 Indianapolis Public Library locations.

The Library is partnering with the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Center for Urban Health to help Marion County residents screen for lead around their homes.

Sample collection takes about 20 minutes, and residents can return the kit to the library, where it will be sent to the IUPUI lab for processing.

In a few weeks, participants will get a report indicating whether or not lead is present and ways to prevent lead exposure

IUPUI researchers will have the opportunity to expand on previous research on soil contamination, including lead in Marion County.

The kits are available at the following library locations:

