100 Black Men of Indianapolis program guides Indianapolis youth toward success

INDIANAPOLIS — A nonprofit organization in Indianapolis is working to guide young people toward success through mentorship and community support, emphasizing that every student deserves attention and care.

The 100 Black Men of Indianapolis brings together volunteers from diverse professional backgrounds to serve as role models for boys and girls throughout the city.

"We fill a void, and we understand that what they see is what they'll be, so our responsibility is to give them a plan," said Aundre Hogue, president and CEO of 100 Black Men of Indianapolis. "Their responsibility is to execute that plan to become the best version of themselves."

The program attracts volunteers from various professions, including doctors and attorneys, who dedicate time to mentoring Indianapolis youth.

"We are all about helping guide the young brothers and sisters to success," James Duke, At-Large Director of Operations, said.

For participants, the weekly sessions provide both practical benefits and personal growth opportunities. Quintin Gildon, an Indianapolis teen involved in the program, attends sessions every Sunday.

"Every Sunday I come away with something new," Gildon said. "So, while it's keeping me off the streets and out of harm, it's also helping me fulfill my purpose."

The organization says it focuses on building confidence, leadership skills and preparing youth for their futures through various activities, including weekly mentoring, tutoring, leadership camps and life skills training.

Caleb Scott, a senior scholar with a 3.9 GPA, credits the program with helping shape his path to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

"I'm just proud of where I've become now and who the man I am today is," Scott said.

The program also serves female participants, providing education about African American history and culture. Calajah Miller said the experience expanded her knowledge significantly.

"You learn about things that you would never otherwise really know about, especially as, for me, as an African American female," Miller said. "I wouldn't know like most of my history to that extent without this program."

The emotional support aspect proves equally valuable for participants.

"Having someone who's always there for me, it helps emotionally, because I feel like I can come to my mentors about anything," Jaeden Meiller said.

As Indianapolis continues to address youth violence affecting families throughout the community, program leaders hope their work demonstrates the positive impact of collective community investment in young people.

"We can't guarantee that all of our mentees are going to be successful, but what we can guarantee is that we're going to equip you with the tools to be successful," Duke said.