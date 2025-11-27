New Boone County nonprofit offers financial help for drug court participants

BOONE COUNTY — A new nonprofit aims to give people in Boone County problem-solving court programs a financial boost that participants say can make the difference between staying on track and returning to addiction.

The Boone County Problem Solving Court Foundation was established to help support the Boone County Drug Court and Family Court with financial support for participants.

“I had tried traditional inpatient treatment,” Lauren Edenburn, a Drug Court participant, said. “I had done out-patient treatment, sober living, all the things that is offered. I really had a need to get sober and to want to change my life. ”

Lauren Edenburn started using drugs when she was 16, but it wasn't until she ended up in drug court that she finally found the lift she needed.

“They support you through the court process, through your life process, socially, getting a job and making sure your mental and physical needs are getting taken care of,” Edenburn said.

But often the program faces funding barriers.

“Traditionally, we get our funding from the Department of Corrections and the Office of Court Services,” Katie DeVries, program coordinator for Boone County Community Corrections, said. “Great entities, but they provide so much funding to so many counties, but there are 92 counties in Indiana, so we can only get so much. "

The nonprofit helps participants with emergency transportation, treatment-access fees and employment-related needs. Below are examples of how a little can go a long way:



$25 purchases a tank of gas for a client so they can get to a job interview

$50 covers co-pays for initial mental or medical healthcare

$100 supports emergency utility assistance

$200+ helps to purchase a new car seat

“Your neighbor is affected by addiction, you're affected by addiction and you don't even know it, so if you feel called to that, this is the place to do it, " DeVries said.

The Boone County Drug Court was established in October 2023. Nationally, drug courts reduce recidivism by about 20%.

If you are interested in donating, click here.