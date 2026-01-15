IU and Eli Lilly team up to study impact of GLP-1 drugs in workplace

INDIANAPOLIS — Researchers in Indianapolis are launching a first-of-its-kind study when it comes to GLP-1 drugs and the impact on the workplace.

In a week-long series, WRTV Investigates is digging into the benefits and costs associated with these medications.

GLP-1 medications are having a huge impact on all aspects of life, including the workplace.

Companies are trying to figure out how it will impact their health care costs.

Dr. Joshua Vest is associate dean for research and professor of health policy and management at the IU Indianapolis Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Vest is co-leading a five-year study in partnership with Eli Lilly.

The study will look at how GLP-1 medications impact costs like missed work, lost productivity, absenteeism, and disability claims at work.

“This is a very long study,” said Vest. “There have been some studies that are looking at one-year period of time, but obesity is complicated and costly. There are a lot of downstream effects, and so being able to look for a very long time will provide a lot of evidence that doesn’t exist right now for decision makers."

Many companies cover the costs of GLP-1 drugs for diabetes, but fewer do for weight loss.

According to the KFF and Peterson Center on Healthcare report, one in five (19%) of firms with 200 or more workers cover GLP-1 drugs for weight loss in their largest health plan in 2025.

WRTV GLP-1 medications

One goal of the IU Indianapolis Fairbanks School of Public Health study is to help companies better evaluate benefit options for their employees.

"Does it change how they have to go to the emergency department, does it change their primary care, hospitalization patterns?” asked Vest.

WRTV Investigates has been telling you all week about the costs involving GLP-1s, including how much you pay, potential side effects, and how much drug companies pay Indiana doctors to spread the word about these drugs.

“Obesity is a leading cause of chronic disease in the U.S.,” said Vest. “Indiana’s adult obesity rate is 37.8%, the seventh highest in the nation. Employers are facing difficult decisions about how to address the costs and health challenges associated with this trend.”

The study will follow two groups:



Individuals with obesity or overweight who are using obesity management medications

A matched comparison group of individuals with obesity or overweight and similar characteristics who are not using obesity management medications

The study will run through November 2029.

WRTV Eli Lilly in Indianapolis

Indiana-based employers interested in studying the impact of obesity and obesity medications can contact fsphinfo@iu.edu for more information about joining the study.

You can contact WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney at kara.kenney@wrtv.com.