INDIANAPOLIS — Scammers are taking advantage of the popularity surrounding GLP-1 drugs.

In a week-long series, WRTV Investigates is digging into the benefits and costs associated with these medications.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Scammers take advantage of popularity of GLP-1 drugs

It seems GLP-1s make headlines every day— Novo Nordisk just released a pill version of Wegovy, and a new study found people who stop taking GLP-1 drugs return to their previous weight within two years.

Scammers are taking advantage of the headline hype, according to the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana.

“They like to keep up on current events,” said Jennifer Adamany, Communications Director at the BBB Serving Central Indiana. “They cast a wide net to see how many fish they can catch, so if there’s a sea with a lot of fish looking for the same item, they are going to jump in and see what they can get."

WRTV/Zoom Jennifer Adamany is the Communications Director at the BBB Serving Central Indiana

An Indiana consumer filed a complaint with the BBB, saying they saw a doctor advertisement on Facebook for GLP-1 products for weight loss.

After paying $350 through Apple Cash, the Facebook profile blocked the Indiana consumer.

“I have received no products from them,” read the complaint. “They said they’d send a refund, but when I asked about it, I was blocked on Messenger.”

The Better Business Bureau warns scammers are using AI-generated images and photos of celebrities, doctors and other trusted figures to promote their products.

wrtv Fishers PD claims scammers are using officers names to trick residents to sending money

“Everything you see online doesn’t mean it’s true,” said Adamany. “We’re talking about putting something in your body that can have adverse effects. "

GLP-1 scams can come to you via text, email, phone call, or a post on social media.

“They get you to click on a link, fill out the form, give your information,” said Adamany. “You might get something in the mail. Other times you get nothing."

As the Better Business Bureau tracks complaints about GLP-1-related scams, Patients for Affordable Drugs is tracking GLP-1 prices.

The national patient advocacy organization says the injectables are still too costly for many Americans.

“The issue is largely driven by the power of the pharmaceutical industry and the monopoly power they have over setting prices,” said Merith Basey, CEO at Patients for Affordable Drugs. “We know it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Last year, the president announced Trump Rx, a website and initiative aimed at connecting Americans directly with drug companies for lower prices.

Currently, the website says, “Coming soon, January 2026.”

WRTV Investigates contacted the Trump administration for an exact date, but we have not yet received one.

"We would like to see those go into law rather than be a voluntary program that the pharmaceutical companies could change at will,” said Basey. “Currently, they’re just goodwill programs that could change any day. The pharmaceutical companies that are changing their prices can decide how long they will be in place.”

WRTV/Zoom Merith Basey, CEO at Patients for Affordable Drugs

Patients for Affordable Drugs helps patients write letters and meet with members of Congress.

“We need to tackle the launch prices,” said Basey. “Currently, it’s the pharmaceutical industry that sets those prices and jacks them up multiple times a year. There are opportunities as well, like bipartisan bills in Congress that could be passed that tackle some of the root causes of the problem of high drug prices.”

Under Trump’s plan, the price of Ozempic and Wegovy will be $350/month when purchased through Trump Rx.

WRTV GLP-1 medications

“While they’re a fraction of the cost, $300 a month is still a lot of money for most people, especially if this is a drug you’re going to need for a very long time,” said Basey. “One in three people in this country struggle to pay for prescription drugs. Congress can change it. We are going to be pushing every day as we have been."

Most GLP-1 medications are not currently in a shortage, according to the FDA. However, there is currently a shortage of Victoza.

The FDA issued a warning to consumers about using compounded versions of GLP-1 medications.

“This can be risky for patients, as unapproved versions do not undergo FDA’s review for safety, effectiveness and quality before they are marketed,” read a statement from the FDA.

You can view all of our coverage here: WRTV GLP-1 and email kara.kenney@wrtv.com.

___