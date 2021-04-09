Watch
'A great blessing': Indianapolis veteran gifted a car by the Indiana American Legion

WRTV/Jonathon Christians
Steve Griffin, a Marine veteran, was gifted a new vehicle by the American Legion on April 9, 2021.
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 14:48:06-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana veteran fallen on some hard times is now free to drive toward a brighter future.

Thanks to the Indiana American Legion, an eight-year Marine Corps. Veteran, Steven Griffin, now has a car. He received the unexpected gift on Friday.

Griffin was homeless and is currently living in transitional housing for veterans. He works as a janitor at the VA.

The car will not only give him a reliable means of transportation to work, but also to see his kids.

"I need to be around my kids," Griffin told WRTV. "I have boys. Both 12, and they need to have their father around them. So being in that type of situation, and having the ability to go to [my kids] and pick them up, that's a great blessing. I can't even give you the magnitude of how much I feel blessed by that."

Griffin is now also looking for permanent housing. With the car, he'll be able to look for a place close to his children since he won't have to rely on the bus and worry about the commute.

