Brides Across America donates wedding dresses to thank women who serve

FISHERS — Wedding days are even brighter for brides who are military members, first responders and now COVID-19 frontline workers thanks to Brides Across America.

Megan Wieber and Trisha Schlegal are among the dozens who walked of Sophia's Bridal in Fishers without paying a dime for their dresses.

“My heart was racing and I wasn't even walking down to the aisle, so I'm pretty excited to have found that,” said Schlegel, whose fiancé is in the United States Army.

“To have someone so generous as to give a dress for such a special day in my life is incredible and I can't put into words how much of a help that is financially," said Wieber, who works with COVID-19 long-haulers in St. Louis. "And to make the trip down to Indianapolis as a family has been so wonderful, too. It's just been a phenomenal experience all around."

Brides Across America is a non-profit gifting 2,000 wedding dresses a year to first responders, military and COVID-19 frontline workers.

“We love being able to support and celebrate women in general, but being able to do it with these special ones are really great. We look forward to it every year,” said Jessica Limeberry, owner of Sophia’s Bridal.

She said she loves making connections with brides from across the country.

“It's so emotional," Limeberry said. "We have this immediate connection with our brides, and we get to be almost like their friends. We get invited to weddings and we get to really be a part of their life, so even in this short one-hour experience we're holding back tears at the end too because we're so happy for them."

You can learn more about Brides Across America and how you can get involved by clicking here.