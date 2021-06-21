Carmel salon helps make prom a night to remember for girls with autism

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an evening to remember for the students of Damar's Charter and Freeway Academies this past Thursday as they enjoyed an Alice in Wonderland-themed prom night in Indianapolis.

It was even more of an unforgettable night for the girls of Damar Services who were able to get the full prom experience thanks to hairstylists from MDG Salon in Carmel who volunteered to style the students' up-dos and makeup, free of charge.

"Our girls were grinning from ear to ear when they saw their finished hairdos," Damar stated of their students' experience.

Courtesy of Damar Services

Courtesy of Jen Thomas

Damar Services helps children and adults with autism who may be facing developmental and behavioral challenges.

“We’ve been in business more than 40 years and have always tried to give back to the community,” Travis Moore, owner of MDG Salon, stated. “We’ve worked with a lot of organizations, and Damar just really spoke to my wife and me because of the great work they do for people with autism.”

Every year, Damar hosts a prom special for its students. Damar states, "Prom is a rite of passage for many teenagers, and it’s no different for the students with developmental disabilities and autism."

Courtesy of Damar Services

Courtesy of Jen Thomas Desi (left) is a Damar student with Ranita Jones, a Damar Services employee.

