Esther Hauk of Brownsburg celebrates 100th birthday

BROWNSBURG — In 1921, a pound of premium bacon at the Piggly Wiggly was 50 cents. A pound of sugar 9 cents, and a package of Kellogs Corn Flakes was 11 cents.

On June 9, 1921, however, was a big moment for a family in Brownsburg, as it was the day Esther Hauk was born.

Esther Hauk has much to celebrate as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and the embodiment of the greatest generation.

During World War II, Hauk worked as a phone operator connecting servicemen with their families.

Her husband, Fred, served in the Army, protecting the Marshall Islands in the Pacific.

Fred and Esther met at Fairland High School, married for 58 years until he was called to heaven. While on the homefront, Esther continued blessing her family with her laughter, her longevity, and lots of love.

Happy 100th birthday, Esther.