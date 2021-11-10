Fishers teen's cancer battles inspire a hopeful nursing career to help others

FISHERS — A Fishers teen is looking to give back through a career on the medical frontlines.

Kendall Wynne, 17, said at first, she wanted to be a doctor. Once she learned how much schooling goes into the career, she decided to change her plans to nursing.

Now, she is currently working towards getting her Certified Nursing Assistant, or CNA certification from the state through a class at her high school, Hamilton Southeastern.

But her dream job is more than just work, it’s personal.

“It was really easy for me to catch on and be interested in the course because of what I've been through,” Wynne said.

Not once, but twice, Wynne fought and beat leukemia. She was first diagnosed in kindergarten and her mom, Tracie Hobson, said her treatment lasted years, adding that almost nine years to the day, her daughter relapsed, and this time needed a bone marrow transplant.

"Many times, I just thought that like, I couldn't do it," Wynne explained. "It went through my head so many times why am I having to go through this, not once, but twice?"

Her older brother was her bone marrow donor, but her fight did not stop there. Complications post-transplant put her in and out of the hospital and took her away from school.

Nurses throughout both cancer battles pushed Wynne to keep fighting and she wants to one day be there for kids that are going through exactly what she went through, years before.

"I just want to be able to give back what was given to me and help somebody else,” Wynne said.