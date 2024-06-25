Food truck serves mac, cheese and job skills for disabled adults

INDIANAPOLIS — Tabori Furlow smiled wide as he greeted guests at the Cheese and Thank You food truck Tuesday.

“Can I take your order?” Furlow asked a costumer in one of several dozen orders the truck dished out lunch from a spot near Ohio and Pennsylvania streets in Downtown Indianapolis.

This truck serves up more than bowls of macaroni and cheese, it is giving jobs to disabled adults who typically have a hard time finding work.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Tabori Furlow takes orders on The Cheese and Thank You food truck.

“It's a training program for adults with disabilities," said Kathy Ballard, director of community outreach for New Hope of Indiana. "They're learning everything from the get go, from ordering the food, to preparing all the food, serving the food, customer service, running the cash register.”

Furlow, 20, is one of the three young people who work in the truck. He runs the cash register and said he learns "money skills" and enjoys meeting the customers.

“I like it," Furlow said. "I like helping.”

Finding work is a challenge for many disabled adults.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV The Cheese and Thank You food truck operates 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at locations throughout Marion and surrounding counties. The truck is run by non-profit New Hope of Indiana and gives jobs to disabled adults.

The national unemployment rate is about 3.5 percent, but it’s more double that for folks with disabilities, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Brandy Morris was among more than 40 guests ordered lunch at Cheese and Thank You on Tuesday.

She said she loves the comfort food and the positive mission.

"I love it. I love it. I think it's a really cool opportunity to get life skills," Morris saidl. "I live on the northwest side near New Hope. So, I'm a huge fan of supporting local."

The non-profit New Hope launched this food truck five years ago. It took tow years off after the pandemic but is on the road again this year.

The young disabled adults on this truck work under the guidance of an experienced manager. They do all the work, preparing food, serving food and cleaning up when the shift is over.

And they earn minimum wage, $7.25 an hour.

This job is meant to be a stepping stone to something better. When the weather cools and food truck season ends, New Hope can help these workers prepare their resumes, go interviews and hopefully find a permanent job.

The truck hasn't made a profit yet, but Ballard said it's more important to help these eager young people prove they can be great employees.

"The most important thing is giving people who have a labeled disability an opportunity to learn new skills and to carry those skills over into their own community," Ballard said.

To find where they'll be next, check them out on Facebook, Instagram or at CheeseandThankYou.org.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Barbeque pork mac and cheese from the Cheese and Thank You food truck.

