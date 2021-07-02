Former WRTV Reporter Derrik Thomas joins Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS — A major honor was awarded to an Indianapolis and WRTV legend — and it came as a total surprise!

Former WRTV Reporter Derrik Thomas just celebrated two years of retirement this week. We got him to stop by the station for an interview, and then Dave Arland, the executive director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA), showed up to tell Derrik he is being added to the IBA Hall of Fame.

"I'm just heartened that people remember the things that I did and that it affected their lives positively," Derrik said.

Derrik earned this honor through 40 years of community connections and impactful, meaningful storytelling and journalism at WRTV-6.

Honorees represent the highest level of professional broadcasting in Indiana, and we certainly agree that Derrik hits that mark.

