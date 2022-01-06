Indianapolis Colts cheerleader surprised with marriage proposal during game day performance

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Colts cheerleader was surprised to see her boyfriend take to the field of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon to get down on bended knee.

It was the third quarter of the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders game when Trey Pettus, 27, walked from the sidelines to where his girlfriend Alliyah Beeks, 26, performed a routine with her cheer squad.

She didn't see him coming as the dance routine ended, but a select few from her team knew he was soon to round the corner as they turned over a sign that read: "Happy New Year, Colts Fans!" to "Alliyah, Will You Marry Me?"

Photo Provided: Alliyah Beeks/Zach Bolinger Trey Pettus, left, gets down on bended knee to propose to his girlfriend Alliyah Beeks, right, during the third quarter of the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Beeks instantly said, "yes," and the cheers from her team and the crowd alike commenced.

"Very surprised, and it was great! I loved it," Beeks told WRTV. "We've been talking about (getting engaged) a lot. So I knew it was going to be coming up ... but I really didn't know exactly how it was going to go down."

Pettus, who played college basketball for three seasons as a walk-on at Butler University, said he had been planning the game-day proposal for about a month. He knew Beeks wanted something that involved her cheer team, and with the help of her coach and a few of her cohorts, it all came together as smoothly as NFL fans witnessed during Sunday night football.

"That was actually my first idea, and luckily, it panned out," Pettus said.

Photo Provided: Alliyah Beeks/Zach Bolinger Trey Pettus, left, and Alliyah Beeks, right, embrace following a successful proposal during a break in the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021.



Beeks, a five-year veteran of Indianapolis Colts Cheer, says this will be her last season with the team as she looks forward to the next chapter.

The couple has been together for four years now and plans to have their wedding later this fall.

