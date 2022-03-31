Indianapolis pastor to give away free gas on Saturday at East 38th Street gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Pastor Bishop Lambert W. Gates, Sr., says he's practicing what he preaches and focusing on "ministry beyond the sanctuary" by giving away free gas fill-ups.

The Indianapolis pastor will pay to fill drivers' tanks at the Marathon gas station located at 5060 E. 38th St. on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Kingdom Apostolic Ministries.

Members of the ministry and Bishop Gates will start pumping gas for drivers at 10 a.m. and will continue until 11:30 a.m., or until supplies last.

The gas will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Photo Provided: Kingdom Apostolic Ministries Senior Pastor Bishop Lambert W. Gates, Sr., is a prominent east side Indianapolis pastor.

"These are particularly challenging times for everyone, in the aftermath of a global health crisis. In the midst of an economy that leaves many in our east side community struggling, we at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries understand the burden placed on people with rising gas prices and inflation," Bishop Gates stated in the news release.

The free gas offer comes after a similar gesture was made by millionaire Willie Wilson in Chicago where he first gave away $200,000 in gas. He then followed up with a $1 million gas giveaway.

“The Bible compels God’s people to step in wherever possible and give what we can, when we can. II Corinthians 9:7 reads: “Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver,” Bishop Gates stated.

Kingdom Apostolic Ministries, formerly known as Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, is also located on East 38th Street. The church is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Gates adds in the release that this gesture is not a first of theirs on Indy's east side.

"This is only one of many examples of continuous east side community projects driven by the church’s outreach ministry headed by Associate Pastor Denise Moore."

