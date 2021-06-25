Indy man sends a special message to his brother spending his 21st birthday in the hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a special birthday for two brothers who share the same birthday but are ten years apart in age.

William Etters is turning 31 on Friday and his younger brother, Dandre Jimpson, is turning 21.

Now, they've had a rough couple of months. Jimpson suddenly went to the hospital because he's facing heart failure even though he's lived a healthy lifestyle.

Now, on his 21st birthday, Etters has a message of love for his brother who's at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Etters says they are very close, they grew up in the same home and their dad is a pastor at "Restoration Crusaders International" on the east side of Indianapolis.