Indy mayor to declare May 10 'Be a Friend Day' in response to 4th grader's sweet request

INDIANAPOLIS — Be a friend to those in need. That's the message we can all embrace from a 10-year-old Indianapolis girl. It's also the message Quinn McGill took all the way to the mayor’s office after weeks of sadness in the Circle City.

Six days after the FedEx tragedy, McGill wrote a letter to Mayor Joe Hogsett. In it, she asked him to make May 10th “Be a Friend Day.” The idea is simple-- be a friend, celebrate old friends and make new friends -- but the meaning is so much deeper.

“I want people to write letters to friends far away to celebrate it and make new friends and learn more about people they don’t really know and be nice to everyone,” McGill said.

Her mom, Tristan Litz, said she did not think the mayor would actually respond to her daughter, Quinn, but he did. The Mayor’s Office said Hogsett signed a proclamation declaring Monday, May 10 officially “Be a Friend Day.”

Litz said she could not be any prouder of her daughter.

“As a mother, I try really hard to plant little seeds that I hope will make a difference long after I’m gone. I’ll plant seeds that they will help to plant later. It means a lot to me that we’re already seeing those things bloom now,” Litz said.

McGill got a jumpstart on it all Sunday afternoon. She sat down and started writing to an old friend who moved away named, Harper.

“Just glad that in little ways we can make a difference in the world, but some days you don’t feel like you can, but a day like today makes you feel like you can,” Litz said.