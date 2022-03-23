Watch
PHOTOS: School picture day fell on St. Patrick's Day for these Center Grove students

Parents of Sugar Green Elementary students got quite the chuckle when they received the proofs back for their child's school photos. Picture day fell on St. Patrick's Day this year, which means many of them were wearing green in front of the green screens!

Inter State Studio tells WRTV that they're glad the images gave parents a chuckle, but that they will be able to fix them in post-production.

School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (1).jpg
Parents of Sugar Green Elementary students got quite the chuckle when they received the proofs back for their children's school photos. Picture day fell on St. Patrick's Day this year, which means many of them were wearing green in front of the green screens!Photo by: Inter State Studio
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (2).JPG
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (3).JPG
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (4).JPG
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (5).JPG
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (6).JPG
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (7).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (8).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (9).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (10).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (11).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (12).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (13).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (14).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (15).jpg
School Picture Day Fail Center Grove (16).jpg
