Teens in Indiana's foster care system celebrate graduation

INDIANAPOLIS — The past month of graduation season can have a different meaning for children who don't have families of their own.

This week, the Indiana Department of Child Services held a special open house for graduates who have been in the state's foster care system.

Approximately 28 young people celebrated their graduation at the Bullseye Event Center in Indianapolis. The graduates also received well wishes by video from Gov. Eric Holcomb, R-Indiana, DCS director Terry Stigdon and Colts general manager Chris Ballard. Ballard and his wife have adopted two children whom they had previously fostered.

2021 saw the largest graduating class of teens in the foster system in the state's history.