Two Kokomo police officers hailed as heroes after helping deliver baby in mini-van

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Kokomo Police Department officers are being hailed as heroes by hundreds of Hoosiers after they helped deliver a baby out of a mini-van.

On Sunday, at exactly 2:27 p.m., the Kokomo Police Department reports that officers Samantha Raber and Gabrielle Uhrin were completing a call in the 800 block of East Hoffer St. when a child ran and told them his mother was in labor.

Instantly springing to action, KPD Officer Raber helped guide the mother to deliver her baby. Officer Uhrin was there to support as well.

Shortly after the baby was delivered, medics arrived and transported the mother and baby to a local hospital. According to KPD, the mother and baby are doing fine.