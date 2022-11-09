Westfield toddler recovering after PICU stay for RSV, other respiratory viruses

INDIANAPOLIS – A Westfield toddler is on the mend following a lengthy stay at Riley Hospital for Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Last month, we spoke with Evan Wilson’s mom, Kelsey, as the toddler was fighting RSV and a slew of other respiratory illnesses. At the time, he was on a ventilator after just coming off of ECMO.

RELATED | 'Busiest we've been': Riley PICU, ER see skyrocketing numbers

Kelsey tells WRTV she is happy to report her son is on the road to recovery.

Evan celebrated his fourth birthday at Riley. He is currently working towards gaining mobility back as a patient on the in-patient rehab floor. The healthcare heroes here sang him happy birthday.

The Wilson family is hoping Evan is discharged in a few weeks.