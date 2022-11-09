Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesGood News

Actions

Westfield toddler recovering after PICU stay for RSV, other respiratory viruses

A Westfield toddler is on the mend following a lengthy stay at Riley Hospital for Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Kelsey and Evan Wilson
Wilson Family
Kelsey and Evan Wilson
Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 15:47:28-05

INDIANAPOLIS – A Westfield toddler is on the mend following a lengthy stay at Riley Hospital for Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Last month, we spoke with Evan Wilson’s mom, Kelsey, as the toddler was fighting RSV and a slew of other respiratory illnesses. At the time, he was on a ventilator after just coming off of ECMO.

RELATED | 'Busiest we've been': Riley PICU, ER see skyrocketing numbers

Kelsey tells WRTV she is happy to report her son is on the road to recovery.

Evan celebrated his fourth birthday at Riley. He is currently working towards gaining mobility back as a patient on the in-patient rehab floor. The healthcare heroes here sang him happy birthday.

The Wilson family is hoping Evan is discharged in a few weeks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE