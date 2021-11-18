Guerin High School soccer coach dies after COVID-19 battle

NOBLESVILLE — The Guerin Catholic community is remembering a coach who died Wednesday after a long battle with COVID-19, according to the school and the company he founded.

Chris McGrath coached the boys soccer team since 2017 and in 2019 founded Sogility, a business dedicated to using technology to improve soccer players locally and across the nation.

“While we mourn Chris’s untimely passing, his influence on elite soccer in central Indiana will be a part of his legacy. We will continue to grow Sogility based on the foundation he established," said Jimmy Carson, CEO of Sogility. "Please keep his family, the Sogility family, and all those that Chris influenced in your prayers.”

McGrath is survived by a wife and three children. A prayer service for McGrath is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Vincent's 86th Street near the benches and statue at Entrance 1. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

