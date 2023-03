20 employers to participate in Thursday's WorkOne Job Fair

PLAINFIELD — WorkOne will host a job fair Thursday in Plainfield for those looking to enter the workforce or those looking for a change of pace from their current job.

The job fair is scheduled to take place at MADE@Plainfield. This is located at 1610 Reeves Road in Plainfield.

The following employers will be at the job fair:

Heartland Food Products Group

Harlan Bakeries

State of Indiana

MD Logistics

NAPA Balkamp

Mission Foods - new facility in Plainfield!

GEODIS

Rhenus Logistics Warehousing Solutions - new in Plainfield!

Epson America

Nice-Pak Products

LifeScience Logistics

FedEx Ground

Medioh

Daimler Trucks North America

Marsden Services

Amazon

FedEx Express

UPS

Chewy

Campbell's Snacks

Jeco Plastics

If interested in attending to discuss the opportunities with the employers, WorkOne asks to reserve your spot before arrival and to bring a resume.

To register for the event beforehard, you can visit this website.