PLAINFIELD — WorkOne will host a job fair Thursday in Plainfield for those looking to enter the workforce or those looking for a change of pace from their current job.

The job fair is scheduled to take place at MADE@Plainfield. This is located at 1610 Reeves Road in Plainfield.

The following employers will be at the job fair:

H﻿eartland Food Products Group

H﻿arlan Bakeries

S﻿tate of Indiana

M﻿D Logistics

N﻿APA Balkamp

M﻿ission Foods - new facility in Plainfield!

G﻿EODIS

R﻿henus Logistics Warehousing Solutions - new in Plainfield!

E﻿pson America

N﻿ice-Pak Products

L﻿ifeScience Logistics

F﻿edEx Ground

M﻿edioh

Daimler Trucks North America

M﻿arsden Services

A﻿mazon

F﻿edEx Express

U﻿PS

C﻿hewy

C﻿ampbell's Snacks

J﻿eco Plastics

If interested in attending to discuss the opportunities with the employers, WorkOne asks to reserve your spot before arrival and to bring a resume.

To register for the event beforehard, you can visit this website.