20 employers to participate in Thursday's WorkOne Job Fair

Keith Srakocic/AP
Posted at 8:06 AM, Mar 16, 2023
PLAINFIELD — WorkOne will host a job fair Thursday in Plainfield for those looking to enter the workforce or those looking for a change of pace from their current job.

The job fair is scheduled to take place at MADE@Plainfield. This is located at 1610 Reeves Road in Plainfield.

The following employers will be at the job fair:

  • H﻿eartland Food Products Group
  • H﻿arlan Bakeries
  • S﻿tate of Indiana
  • M﻿D Logistics
  • N﻿APA Balkamp
  • M﻿ission Foods - new facility in Plainfield!
  • G﻿EODIS
  • R﻿henus Logistics Warehousing Solutions - new in Plainfield!
  • E﻿pson America
  • N﻿ice-Pak Products
  • L﻿ifeScience Logistics
  • F﻿edEx Ground
  • M﻿edioh
  • Daimler Trucks North America
  • M﻿arsden Services
  • A﻿mazon
  • F﻿edEx Express
  • U﻿PS
  • C﻿hewy
  • C﻿ampbell's Snacks
  • J﻿eco Plastics

If interested in attending to discuss the opportunities with the employers, WorkOne asks to reserve your spot before arrival and to bring a resume.

To register for the event beforehard, you can visit this website.

