20 employers to participate in Thursday's WorkOne Job Fair

PLAINFIELD — WorkOne will host a job fair Thursday in Plainfield for those looking to enter the workforce or those looking for a change of pace from their current job.
The job fair is scheduled to take place at MADE@Plainfield. This is located at 1610 Reeves Road in Plainfield.
The following employers will be at the job fair:
- Heartland Food Products Group
- Harlan Bakeries
- State of Indiana
- MD Logistics
- NAPA Balkamp
- Mission Foods - new facility in Plainfield!
- GEODIS
- Rhenus Logistics Warehousing Solutions - new in Plainfield!
- Epson America
- Nice-Pak Products
- LifeScience Logistics
- FedEx Ground
- Medioh
- Daimler Trucks North America
- Marsden Services
- Amazon
- FedEx Express
- UPS
- Chewy
- Campbell's Snacks
- Jeco Plastics
If interested in attending to discuss the opportunities with the employers, WorkOne asks to reserve your spot before arrival and to bring a resume.
To register for the event beforehard, you can visit this website.