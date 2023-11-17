27 Veterans graduate from HVAF workplace development program 'Vetworks'

INDIANAPOLIS — 27 veterans who have been facing homelessness now have an advantage to finding good jobs in Central Indiana.

The Hoosier veterans are now officially graduates of the "Vetworks" program, through the non-profit group, "Helping veterans and families."

The program is designed to help veterans with job skills and workplace development. It uses multiple phases to focus on training, while also supporting participants.

"This day is a pretty big day for me. I went through a lot of dark times before getting into this program. I was really struggling mentally and financially and when i got into this it was the opportunity to pick myself up, you know do it myself and also to be surrounded by people who understand me," said Army veteran and graduate of Vetworks James Alex English. "Just having that veteran presence around us is really a sense of family and camaraderie that you don't get other places.

If you are a veteran looking for employment, "Helping veterans and families of Indiana" may be able to help. Resources are provided on their website.