70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place.

Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking interpreters.

Parking is free in the Virginia Street parking garage adjacent to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indy Pride is encouraging job seekers to register online. You can also see a full list of employers.

To view Indy Pride's Virtual Career Fair Prep Session, click here.

