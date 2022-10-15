Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair

indy pride career fair.png
Provided/Indy Pride
indy pride career fair.png
Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 13:20:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place.

Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking interpreters.

Parking is free in the Virginia Street parking garage adjacent to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indy Pride is encouraging job seekers to register online. You can also see a full list of employers.

To view Indy Pride's Virtual Career Fair Prep Session, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.