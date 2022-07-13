84 Lumber hosting hiring event at Franklin location

FRANKLIN — 84 Lumber, a building materials supplier, has 10 immediate openings at its truss plant location in Franklin.

The company is hosting a hiring event on July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the company’s Franklin location (1850 N Graham Road Franklin, IN 46131).

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event should pre-register online and complete the form. Registrants will then receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position.

To save time, Vinson strongly encourages candidates to apply for positions online before they attend the event. Those who attend the hiring event should bring a resume and two forms of ID.

On-site pre-employment drug screening will be available for applicants at the hiring event.

Candidates who advance in the process will also be required to pass a background check prior to employment.