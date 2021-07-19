84 Lumber hosting hiring event Tuesday in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — People looking for work can attend a hiring event Tuesday at 84 Lumber in Greenwood.

The event will take place from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at 484 East Worthsville Road, according to a news release from 84 Lumber. The company is looking to fill 15 open positions in Greenwood, Indianapolis and Franklin.

Open positions include manager trainee, truck driver, warehouse associate and truss production associate. People who apply in-person could receive a job offer during the event.

“We’re growing along with the growth in the construction industry — here in the Indianapolis region and across the nation. We’re looking for people seeking a fresh start," said Phil Garuccio, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber.

The starting salary for manager trainees is $40,000 a year, while non-CDL truck drivers and warehouse associates can receive up to $14 an hour and production associates receive between $13.50-$14.50 an hour based on experience.

People interested in attending the hiring event should pre-register and apply online. Attendees who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a mask and maintain social distancing at the hiring event.