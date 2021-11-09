'A magical place': Looking for work? Positions are open at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is back again this year after taking a year off due to the pandemic, and they need your help.

“It's the closest to Disney I think that you can get in Indiana so it's a great job,” said Maria Murphy, the event's CEO and market master.

This year they are looking for hard workers to help their vendors this year.

“It's so much fun to come and just get in the holiday spirit and be able to be a part of the holiday magic here in Carmel,” Murphy said.

There are dozens of positions available, and we met with some of the vendors who are looking to hire Hoosiers.

“We've been campaigning to get to be a part of Christkindlmarkt for a couple years now, and with this being the first year coming back, we're super excited to be here” said Rachel Priddy.

Priddy and general manager Nicole Smith are looking to hire 10 employees to work in their mobile coffee shop.

“We are looking for energetic people that love coffee. You want to serve people, want to bring in the holiday spirit with us and, yeah, just have a good time and have fun.”

Cindy Simmons, a food vendor is also looking for 10 new employees who are ready to serve hot and fresh food.

“We want to be where people are mainly in having a great time, enjoying their food fresh and hot, and being able to move around and just mingle, so we want we don't want them waiting in line. So you being that extra hand is going to make this experience even more special,” Simmons said.

Simmons, Priddy and Smith all are in their first year at the market, but Amy Jerde is preparing for her second as a vendor and wants potential employees to know there’s no place like Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt.

“I tell people it's magical, you know, especially in the evening when the lights are on. It's just like a magical place, you know. Some people love Disney, I love this place and everybody is so happy to be here. Guests, employees, everyone's got a smile on their face. The kids it's just magical to watch them,” Jerde said.

You can learn more about the job opportunities here.