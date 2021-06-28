AT&T invested over $375 million into the Indianapolis market and now its looking to hire

INDIANAPOLIS — Following its $375 million investment into wireless and wireline networks in Indianapolis, AT&T is now seeking to hire.

In the span of three years, AT&T expanded access to fiber — which provides more bandwidth for uploading and downloading — added more 5G and 5G+ towers, including at Lucas Oil Stadium, and built the "FirstNet."

FirstNet is in partnership with the "First Responder Network Authority," which is an independent agency with the federal government. According to AT&T, FirstNet provides a high-speed broadband platform for first responders across the country.

To further enable the expansion, AT&T is looking to hire 150 technicians in the Midwest region, including Indianapolis.

As of right now, the AT&T job portal has over 25 positions the need to be filled in various roles.

