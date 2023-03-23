Blue Buffalo facility expanding in Richmond, adding dozens of jobs

WAYNE COUNTY — General Mills officials along with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb broke ground today on an expansion of Blue Buffalo's operations in Richmond.

According to a release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the expansion is expected to bring 50-60 new jobs to Wayne County by the end of 2024.

"Indiana ranks number one in the U.S. for manufacturing output by innovating and producing the products that power our lives and feed our families,” said Gov. Holcomb. “As a proud pet parent myself, I know the importance of quality, and I’m thrilled that Blue Buffalo continues to put its trust in Richmond and in the Hoosiers that deliver its healthy products to households across the nation.

“General Mills and Blue Buffalo are helping drive Richmond’s economy forward, investing in the East Central region and providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers,” said Sec. Chambers. “The company is making a change economically while being a good corporate citizen, making changes and fulfilling global responsibility commitments to better our planet, people, community and food.”

Today’s announcement comes just four years after General Mills celebrated the grand opening of its Blue Buffalo Richmond facility, a $200 million investment.