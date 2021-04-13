Watch
Bottleworks Hotel seeks to fill over 15 positions, announces two hiring events

WRTV/Otis Jones
The Bottleworks Hotel opens its doors to guests for the first time on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 14:24:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks Hotel inside the Bottleworks District is seeking to fill more than 15 open positions. Open positions include bartender, barista, banquet server and more.

In an effort to hire at a faster pace, Bottleworks is hosting two hiring events over the next couple of weeks. The first is scheduled for Thursday and the second hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21. Both are from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. inside the hotel, located at 850 Massachusetts Ave.

Although applying online before the event is not required, those interested can search the open jobs online now and submit an application.

