Bubba's 33 plans to hire 200 for new Avon location

AVON — Avon’s new Bubba’s 33, at 8748 E US Highway 36, is planning to hire 200 now hiring for all full and part-time positions.

Jobs include pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.

When the restaurant opens in mid-May, Bubba’s 33 will be open daily for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Those interested in employment can apply online hereor apply in person at the hiring trailer in the parking lot of the restaurant.