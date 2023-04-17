Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Bubba's 33 plans to hire 200 for new Avon location

Bubbas 33.jpg
Bubba's 33
Bubbas 33.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 14:21:21-04

AVON — Avon’s new Bubba’s 33, at 8748 E US Highway 36, is planning to hire 200 now hiring for all full and part-time positions.

Jobs include pizza makers, meat cuttershosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.

When the restaurant opens in mid-May, Bubba’s 33 will be open daily for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Those interested in employment can apply online hereor apply in person at the hiring trailer in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.