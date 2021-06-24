Cabela's seeks to hire dozens, offers $750 sign-on bonus

NOBLESVILLE — Cabela's announced Wednesday it was looking for dozens of new hires for its Noblesville store.
The outdoor retailer says it's looking for "friendly" individuals who have a "passion" for the outdoors.
A $750 sign-on bonus is promised to those who're hired that meet a minimum hour requirement. Approximately $250 is said to be given to the new employees after 30 days on the job, and $500 after 120.
Other perks include:
- Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off
- Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay
- Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members
Those interested in learning more or applying are asked to head to cabelas.com/careers.