Cabela's seeks to hire dozens, offers $750 sign-on bonus

Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 24, 2021
NOBLESVILLE — Cabela's announced Wednesday it was looking for dozens of new hires for its Noblesville store.

The outdoor retailer says it's looking for "friendly" individuals who have a "passion" for the outdoors.

A $750 sign-on bonus is promised to those who're hired that meet a minimum hour requirement. Approximately $250 is said to be given to the new employees after 30 days on the job, and $500 after 120.

Other perks include:

  • Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off
  • Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay
  • Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Those interested in learning more or applying are asked to head to cabelas.com/careers.

