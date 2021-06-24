Cabela's seeks to hire dozens, offers $750 sign-on bonus

NOBLESVILLE — Cabela's announced Wednesday it was looking for dozens of new hires for its Noblesville store.

The outdoor retailer says it's looking for "friendly" individuals who have a "passion" for the outdoors.

A $750 sign-on bonus is promised to those who're hired that meet a minimum hour requirement. Approximately $250 is said to be given to the new employees after 30 days on the job, and $500 after 120.

Other perks include:



Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Those interested in learning more or applying are asked to head to cabelas.com/careers.