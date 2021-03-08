Hiring Hoosiers: Indy DPW to host virtual job fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will be holding a pair of virtual job fairs next week to fill several open positions within the operations and fleet services divisions.

The virtual job fairs will be held Tuesday, March 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in a full-time job that allows them to work outside and make a difference in their community is encouraged to attend one of the sessions in order to learn more.

Indy DPW said attendees will learn more about what the department does, open positions, and the application process. At the end of the sessions, there will also be time for attendees to fill out the job application. Attendees are encouraged to have a resume on hand if they have one. DPW and human resources representatives will be available to answer any questions.

Some of the open positions include: heavy equipment technician, crew leader, maintenance operations technician, electrician, semi-skilled laborer.

Indy DPW said positions range from $18 to $23 per hour and include paid time off and full health benefits. There is also opportunity to grow and move up toward management.

Preferred candidates for all open DPW positions will have a high school diploma or equivalent and will be a resident of Marion County. Most positions also have other specific requirements, such as having or obtaining a Class B CDL license. Specific requirements can be found online.