Hiring Hoosiers: Kroger hosting two hiring events this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger is hosting two hiring events this week, one on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and the other on Saturday, Nov. 13.

On Wednesday, Kroger will host a hiring event to celebrate and recognize veterans and current members of the military. The hiring event is virtual, and it's exclusively for veterans, active-duty members of the military, and their family members.

The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions are available, including clerks to department managers, the e-commerce team, Kroger pharmacies, and more.

"Kroger admires Americans in uniform and has a longstanding commitment of support for our military community,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “We recognize the skills and experience gained from their service to this country and we look forward to feeding their future as these American heroes join the Kroger family.”

Starting wages begin at $13 an hour with additional premium pay for those working overnight stocking shifts, as well as the following:

Top-tier health and retirement benefits that fit your lifestyle : comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement.



: comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement. Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.



on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more. Receive one-time, $100 payment once fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To help continue encouraging vaccination, all associates are eligible, including newly hired associates.



To help continue encouraging vaccination, all associates are eligible, including newly hired associates. Next-Day Pay & Flexible Scheduling: The Kroger Family of Companies provides flexible scheduling, an advance payment option through partner DailyPay.

Veterans, active military, and their family members interested in joining the Kroger team should register for the Virtual Hiring Event at https://www.thekrogerco.com/hiring-event/.

On Saturday, Kroger will be hosting their second hiring event from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This hiring event will also offer full-time and part-time positions in all departments.

The new starting wage for new associates in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne will start at $13 an hour.

“The holiday season is always an exciting time at Kroger, and that is especially true this year as our shoppers prepare for larger, more traditional gatherings,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Kroger seeks candidates who support our commitment to freshness and friendly service. In return, we offer rewarding opportunities with competitive pay, benefits, and career growth.

Kroger offers other resources, benefits, and training such as:

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to Ph.D. Hourly associates represent 88.4% of those who have enjoyed the offering so far.



Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to Ph.D. Hourly associates represent 88.4% of those who have enjoyed the offering so far. Training & Development: Kroger offers leadership development and career advancement through on-demand, role-specific training, and resources with modern learning platforms.

Health & Wellness: Kroger supports associates’ safety, health, and well-being through company healthcare plans, and by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.



Kroger supports associates’ safety, health, and well-being through company healthcare plans, and by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated. Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, an advance payment option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.



“While we added many friendly associates to the Kroger family, last month, we have other openings awaiting the right person, right now,” Colleen Juergensen said. “We also have the resources to help our associates achieve their goals. That’s why we encourage job seekers to visit us on Saturday, to learn why we confidently say “Come for a job. Stay for a career.”

If you can’t make it on Nov. 13, visit jobs.kroger.com for more information.