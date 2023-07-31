Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Carmel Market District hosting job fair on Tuesday

Hiring Hoosiers FB Cover
WRTV photo
Hiring Hoosiers FB Cover
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 09:09:28-04

CARMEL — The Carmel Market District located at 11505 Illinois Street in Carmel will host an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, August 1 to attempt to fill 50 open positions in the store.

Recruiters will be on hand Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to hand out contingent offers to prospective employees.

Market District is looking for team members who enjoy performing a variety of tasks in a fast-paced work environment and are passionate about delivering exceptional customer service.

Open positions include experienced and apprentice bakers and cake decorators, experienced meat cutters, department leads, personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s popular curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared foods clerks, gourmet chefs, line cooks, baristas, and more.

Registering beforehand is not required.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.