Carmel Market District hosting job fair on Tuesday

CARMEL — The Carmel Market District located at 11505 Illinois Street in Carmel will host an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, August 1 to attempt to fill 50 open positions in the store.

Recruiters will be on hand Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to hand out contingent offers to prospective employees.

Market District is looking for team members who enjoy performing a variety of tasks in a fast-paced work environment and are passionate about delivering exceptional customer service.

Open positions include experienced and apprentice bakers and cake decorators, experienced meat cutters, department leads, personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s popular curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared foods clerks, gourmet chefs, line cooks, baristas, and more.

Registering beforehand is not required.