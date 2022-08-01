Carvana hiring up to 100 Indianapolis area positions

INDIANAPOLIS — Carvana is hosting a one-day hiring event to fill multiple positions on August 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be held at Carvana's Vehicle Inspection Center, located at 6508 FW Marks Drive Greenfield, IN 46140.

Positions include entry-level to experienced inventory associates, automotive technicians, as well as paint and autobody professionals for its vehicle inspection center in Greenfield. First and second shifts are available.

On-site interviews with hiring managers will be offered. Qualifying candidates can get same-day job offers and certain positions are eligible for a sign-on bonus.

To learn more or to schedule an interview, visit Carvana's website.