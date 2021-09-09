Catalent Biologics adds 'over 2,000' jobs in a year

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington company continues to grow at a rapid pace, adding hundreds of jobs over the last year.

In April, WRTV checked in with Catalent Biologics, who manufactures various biologic drugs, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 300 million COVID-19 vaccines have come from the site. The company did not release the breakdown of which vaccine.

Catalent continues to hire "hundreds and hundreds" of people in a variety of positions. The company says globally, it is on track to supply one billion doses.

Kristy Fallon, director of talent for biotheraputics, says during the company's fiscal year of July 2020 - June 2021, they hired over 2,000 people.

