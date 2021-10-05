Catalent looking to hire up to 600 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Drug maker Catalent in Bloomington is growing and they're hiring.

The company is looking to hire up to 600 new employees with roles in manufacturing, quality assurance, quality control, validation, deviation, engineering, maintenance, supply chain, project management and more.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Catalent will be at a job fair at the Monroe Convention Center, located at 302 South College Avenue in Bloomington from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Members from all departments will be available to speak with prospective candidates and you don't need to pre-register to attend.

Click here for more information about Catalent and their career opportunities.

