Chipotle opens new Indianapolis restaurant with drive-thru, seeks to hire

INDIANAPOLIS — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is open in Beech Grove with a drive-thru.

The restaurant, located at 4645 S. Emerson Ave., is the first Chipotle location in Indianapolis to feature the company's new "Chipotlane."

The Chipotlane is a drive-thru that allows customers to pick up digital orders only.

At the time of this report, Chipotle is seeking to fill 17 positions at the Beech Grove location. According to a company representative, there are on average 25 jobs per location across the country right now.

A crew bonus is possible for new hires and a debt-free college degree program. Chipotle employees also have access to mental healthcare for them and their families.

Those interested in learning more, or applying can visit chipotle.com/careers.