City of Fishers hiring for 100 seasonal positions

FISHERS — The City of Fishers has multiple full and part time seasonal summer positions available.

Positions include maintaining Fishers’ parks, trails, and greenspaces, hosting youth summer camps and upkeep of stormwater and sewer systems.

The following jobs are open. To learn more or see other job opportunities, click here.

Fishers Department of Public Works – Summer Seasonal:

Fishers Parks – Summer Seasonal:

Summer Camp Counselor [ne16.com]: $12 per hour



Community & Public Relations – Fall Seasonal:

Fishers Department of Public Works – Permanent Part-Time:

Full Time Positions: