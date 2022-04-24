City of Fishers hiring for 100 seasonal positions

FISHERS — The City of Fishers has multiple full and part time seasonal summer positions available.
Positions include maintaining Fishers’ parks, trails, and greenspaces, hosting youth summer camps and upkeep of stormwater and sewer systems.
The following jobs are open. To learn more or see other job opportunities, click here.
Fishers Department of Public Works – Summer Seasonal:
- Seasonal Laborer [ne16.com]: $15 per hour
- Water Quality Intern [ne16.com]: $15 per hour
Fishers Parks – Summer Seasonal:
- Summer Camp Counselor [ne16.com]: $12 per hour
Community & Public Relations – Fall Seasonal:
- Communications Intern- Fall 2022 [ne16.com]: $15 per hour
Fishers Department of Public Works – Permanent Part-Time:
- Part-time Laborer- Parks Division of Public Works Department [ne16.com]: $15 per hour
- Part Time Laborer- Water Quality [ne16.com]: $15 per hour
Full Time Positions:
- Planner – Full-time [ne16.com]: $41,517-50,000 annually
- Water Quality Engineer – Sanitary [ne16.com]: $30.57-$44.28 per hour
- Senior Maintenance Technician – HVAC [ne16.com]: $29.12- $33 per hour (day shift)
- Building Maintenance Technician [ne16.com]: $45,774-$60,000 annually (day and second shift available)
- Maintenance Technician- Support Services: [ne16.com] $25.15 per hour (second shift)
- Laborer- Parks Maintenance [ne16.com]: $18.08-$21.80 per hour
- Laborer- Water Quality [ne16.com]: $18.08-$21.80 per hour