Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

City of Fishers hiring for 100 seasonal positions

Fishers logo.jfif
City of Fishers
Fishers logo.jfif
Posted at 12:35 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 12:35:19-04

FISHERS — The City of Fishers has multiple full and part time seasonal summer positions available.

Positions include maintaining Fishers’ parks, trails, and greenspaces, hosting youth summer camps and upkeep of stormwater and sewer systems.

The following jobs are open. To learn more or see other job opportunities, click here.

Fishers Department of Public Works – Summer Seasonal:  

Fishers Parks – Summer Seasonal:  

Community & Public Relations – Fall Seasonal:

Fishers Department of Public Works – Permanent Part-Time:

Full Time Positions:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.