Indianapolis construction company expands, creating dozens of new jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-based construction company is investing more than $900,000 to grow its manufacturing facility on the city's west side.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced BASE Design-Build Group Inc. (BASE) would be expanding its business on Thursday. The expansion will result in the need for up to 102 new positions, 14 of which have already been filled.

Located at 2040 S. Lynhurst Dr., BASE's manufacturing facility is being upgraded with new equipment that includes a panel build shop, custom machine and skid fabrication, and other mechanical fabrication services. The renovations are expected to be completed by 2024.

“When we decided to expand our operations, the BASE executive team looked at several different geographical locations,” Geoffrey Lewis, BASE CEO, said. “Indiana stood out amongst other areas because their commitment to businesses, job creation, and especially Hoosiers, was evident during our correspondence. Our partnership with the state of Indiana and the IEDC made the decision to invest in expanding our operations here an easy one.”

BASE is looking to hire engineers, sales associates, project management, R&D technicians, fabricators, and field technicians. Those interested in applying can send their resume to info@base-dbg.com.