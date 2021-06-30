Currently 120,000 jobs available in Indiana

Watch
120,000 jobs available in Indiana

The state says 120,000 jobs are available right now across numerous fields from entry-level to skilled positions.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 15:10:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The state says there are 120,000 jobs across Indiana that need to be filled.

This comes at a time when employees are in desperation mode, clamoring that they can't find people to work.

The Department of Workforce Development says the jobs available range from entry-level to manufacturing, to healthcare to transportation, and logistics.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez spoke one-on-one with the state's chief workforce officer about the onslaught of open positions. You can watch that interview in the video above.

