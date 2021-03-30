Menu

Watch
NewsHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Dollar General hosting local career events in Indy

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Strong/RTV6
Dollar General announced on Monday, March 30, 2020, it will offer discounts to people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dollar General pic.png
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 19:12:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Dollar General is hosting career events in Indianapolis beginning Tuesday, March 30 through Thursday, April 1.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages, benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and apply for positions prior to attending the hiring event. Career opportunities can be found on Dollar General’s Career page.

Below are the days and times for the upcoming career events:

  • Tuesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 665 N. Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219
  • Wednesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4001 N. High School Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46254
  • Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5210 English Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.