DWD and WorkOne Central hosting 2 virtual job fairs this month

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and WorkOne Central will be hosting two virtual job fairs this month with work opportunities in the Indianapolis metro area.

The first will take place on Tuesday, May 18 from 2 to 3 p.m., and will highlight dozens of job openings in Greenwood. Participating employers include California Custom Fruits & Flavors, Endress + Hauser, Estes, Ulta Beauty, UNFI and Wurth.

The second virtual job fair will take place the following day, Wednesday, May 19 from 2 to 3p.m., and will showcase job opportunities in Hendricks County. Participating employers will include Becton Dickinson & Co., Harlan Bakeries, JDH Contracting, Saint-Gobain Abrasives and XPO Logistics.

“Businesses continue to struggle to find needed employees for their growing operations. The Region 5 Workforce Board in partnership with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting two virtual hiring fairs on May 18 and 19 to assist businesses with meeting these needs,” Lance Ratliff, Executive Director, Region 5 Workforce Board said. “The virtual fair allows employers to showcase their career opportunities as well as promote their business products in an efficient manner to a large audience of interested job seekers."

Click here to register. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing more information about the upcoming webinars.