Drive The Bus With Us: Perry Township looking for bus drivers

MARION CO. — Perry Township Schools is looking for bus drivers, so if you've ever been interested in starting a career behind the wheel then they want to meet you on Saturday.

"Just come out and see what it's like! If you don't know, we will take you on as a monitor and down the road we will train you as a driver," Demetria Heard, the training supervisor for bus drivers in Perry Township, said.

When Heard got her start, she didn't think the big bus would win her over the way it has.

"I didn't know if I would like it or not when I started, now I have been doing it 28 years," Heard said.

She always thought something else would come along and tickle her fancy but instead, it's passion that has taken the wheel.

Heard says her story could very well be your story if you give this driver seat a shot.

The event "Drive The Bus With Us" is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 401 Meridian School Road, where, as long as you are 21 years old and have a valid license, you can take the bus around the lot to see how it is to drive the bus.

Heard says she's watched the career choice change lives.

"I had a gentleman in training with us; didn't have a job. He was on the verge of losing his home. I told him 'if you stick with this it will be worth it,'" she said.

That driver took her advice and he's still pulling out the big wheels making a difference for children in need of a ride to learn.

Heard says if you enjoy the spin the next step is filling out an application. Then, they do a background check, drug screen, and Perry Township helps you get a CDL at the BMV.