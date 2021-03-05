PLA University to bring new hope and opportunities for local families

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program launching in Marion County is aiming to bring hope and new opportunities to local families.

“PLA University is a second chance opportunity for the families and parents of our scholars to go back to school to get a degree to make a better income and make a better way,” Nia Black, PLA associate director of recruitment, said.

Phalen Leadership Academies is accepting applications for PLA University, a new workforce development program aimed at responding to the growing economic challenges underserved communities face in Indianapolis.

“The whole point of the program is to provide them in less than a year, for most programs, an opportunity for them to start a new career and earn between $30,000 and $50,000 plus benefits,” Ashle' Harris, PLA marketing & communications, said.

The pilot program begins March 22 at James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy on the northeast side. It will start with students on the health and life sciences pathway.

Eventually, the plan is to offer three other pathways including advanced manufacturing, supply chain & logistics management, and information technology.

“We have an opportunity here and we saw that,” Brown said. “They have an opportunity to join a program at no cost for these families to go back to school be supported and get the same support that their scholars are receiving.”

To be eligible, you must have a child or relative enrolled in a PLA School, be willing to commit full-time to the program, and be willing to complete the required coursework. The deadline to apply in March 19th.