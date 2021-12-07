End the year with a new career at Indianapolis EMS

INDIANAPOLIS — With an average of 340 runs a day, Indianapolis EMS needs more hands on deck to meet the demand for their current fleet.

"This is an opportunity to one, get in a career field that you know is always going to be there. Healthcare is not going anywhere, there is always going to be jobs in healthcare," said Brian Van Bokkelen, Public Affairs Manager with Indianapolis EMS.

Indianapolis EMS is searching for certified EMTs and paramedics to join the largest 911 ambulance service in the Hoosier state.

Right now, there is a nationwide shortage of paramedics. With that in mind, Indy EMS has a few incentives in place like education reimbursement to help those who desire to advance in the healthcare system.

"The best way I can describe it is an EMT can keep you alive, and a paramedic can save your life. It gets in much more intensive training, they can push injections, they can deliver medications on the scene, they work autonomously within their scope of practice and protocols," said Van Bokkelen. "They are really high-performing, top-of-the-line healthcare providers and that's what we want to encourage people to become once they become an EMT and of course you get a bump in pay once you advance your skills,"

Van Bokkelen says most of their trained EMTs and medics typically land a career in nursing through their paid incentives.

The application deadline is December 12, and the academy will begin in mid-January.

For more information to start a new career with Indianapolis EMS, click here.