Cicero native's 'Socket Lock-it' invention hitting Walmart stores

WRTV first told you about Caitie Gelhausen and her invention in 2019. Now her product will be sold in stores throughout the country.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:37:37-04

CICERO — A Cicero native who WRTV first told you about in 2019 has landed her product, the "Socket Lock-it," in Walmart stores nationwide.

Get an update on her and when you can see her invention on shelves in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

